Build 10120288 · Last edited 10 December 2022 – 11:26:08 UTC by Wendy

The following changes have been made:

-Fixed a softlock which could occur when backtracking to certain rooms in 5-2 and 5-3.

-Fixed instances of harmless spikes.

-Meat can no longer be farmed in Ms.Schoots arcade.

If any more bugs are discovered, please report on the "-BUGS AND FEEDBACK-" thread.