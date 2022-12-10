Little weekend update

- Improved AI on helicopter bots. For example, they shouldn’t get stuck that much in trees
- Added health bars to custom vehicles in mods
- Added smoke grenade to engineer (need level 20)
- Avatar arms were stretched a bit to avoid floating weapons when real arms were fully stretched.
