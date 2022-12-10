 Skip to content

WAR DUST update for 10 December 2022

Little weekend update

Build 10120241

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved AI on helicopter bots. For example, they shouldn’t get stuck that much in trees
  • Added health bars to custom vehicles in mods
  • Added smoke grenade to engineer (need level 20)
  • Avatar arms were stretched a bit to avoid floating weapons when real arms were fully stretched.

