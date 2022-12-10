 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Escape From Zombies update for 10 December 2022

Pre BETA 0.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 10120224 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustment :

  • Knife give 100 points -> 130 points.

Fix :

  • Fix Head Shot

Add:

  • New Character REWORK
  • New Character Animations
  • New Character System
  • Adding Sound Knife
  • Adding Grenade System
  • Adding Crouch System

Changed files in this update

Depot 2182771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link