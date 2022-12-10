Update 0.26.0

Updates
- Update shot arc to show rollout.
Improvements
- Improved AI target shot choice for normal and chip shots.
- Massive performance improvement for terrain rendering and greater draw distance.
Fixes
- Fixed ball rolling slowly forever on surfaces.
- Fixed exception thrown in beauty system when player reports their thoughts on the course.
- Fixed exception thrown in hapiness system when player reports their thoughts on the course.
- Fixed ball rolling slowly for long periods due to incorrect ball-on-ground test.
- Fixed navigation issues causing players to slide along apparently invisible edges.
Changed files in this update