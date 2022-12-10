 Skip to content

Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 10 December 2022

Update 0.26.0

Updates

  • Update shot arc to show rollout.

Improvements

  • Improved AI target shot choice for normal and chip shots.
  • Massive performance improvement for terrain rendering and greater draw distance.

Fixes

  • Fixed ball rolling slowly forever on surfaces.
  • Fixed exception thrown in beauty system when player reports their thoughts on the course.
  • Fixed exception thrown in hapiness system when player reports their thoughts on the course.
  • Fixed ball rolling slowly for long periods due to incorrect ball-on-ground test.
  • Fixed navigation issues causing players to slide along apparently invisible edges.

Golf Club Architect Playtest Content Depot 1772171
