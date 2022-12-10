- Added languages: Spanish, Turkish & Hindi
- Gluttony now heals 25 health instead of 10 when eating player
- Fixed lust cannot spawn minion
- Clients can now press fix 2D voice button in sounds options menu to fix the 2D voice issue
- Water death now happens after 5 seconds from game started
- Other fixes
Sincognito Playtest update for 10 December 2022
Pre-Alpha 0.62.4
