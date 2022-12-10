 Skip to content

Sincognito Playtest update for 10 December 2022

Pre-Alpha 0.62.4

Build 10119869

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added languages: Spanish, Turkish & Hindi
  • Gluttony now heals 25 health instead of 10 when eating player
  • Fixed lust cannot spawn minion
  • Clients can now press fix 2D voice button in sounds options menu to fix the 2D voice issue
  • Water death now happens after 5 seconds from game started
  • Other fixes

