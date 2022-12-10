Add multiple language support (BETA)

Hello Shop Keepers,

Even though boba and kittens are universal, I still think I want to make their cuteness more approachable. So, I decided to train our cat employees to speak more than one language. This is tough work for me since my English is very poor, but not the poorest compared to other languages I don’t understand.

I cannot assess how well cat employees communicate in your native language. So, I need your help. Please try your language in the game and share what's on your mind. The cat will try their best to pick the right language, but you can also set the settings to the language you prefer. (You may need to restart the game to fully apply this setting.)

Currently, the cat can communicate in more than MEAWENTY (20+) languages. It can be more or less in the future. Me and the cat are not language expert please be kind to us.

I hope you like it.

Best,