Feature Friday - December 9, 2022

204.45 - 'beta' branch
- Added a new signature dish to Chavvah: Crystal Delight.
- Added a new tile for diplomacy droid.
- Added a dynamic description for the [redacted].
- Added more Barathrumite dialogue for late-game quests.
- Refined the crystalline properties of Chavvah, the Tree of Life.
- Made some refinements to the experience of getting dreamcrungled.
- The pipes in [redacted] now flow with a mixture of primordial soup and your chosen catalyst.
- The [redacted] crab is now correctly considered a proper noun.
- Added abilites and equipment to Tau's companion.
- Tweaked the stats of palladium mesh tabbard and psychodyne helmet.
- Made some additional minor tweaks to psychodyne helmet, black mote, palladium mesh tabard, and dazzle cheek.
- Added descriptions for grounding shunts and social co-processor.
- Added descriptions for psychodyne helmet, black mote, palladium mesh tabard, dazzle cheek, crystalline halo, and crystalline jile.
- Added descriptions for crystalline trunk, crystalline branch, crystalline taproot, crystal leaves, crystal key, spiral staircase, chiming rock, and glowing soft.
- Added descriptions for Dyvvrach, Miryam, Tzedech, Tivka, _, Thicksalt, Tammuz, the Tau variants, Aoyg-no-Longer, and the still chime.
- Updated several sounds.
- Removed the watervine step sound.
- Added some chronology entries for important Moon Stair actions.
- Changed the color of severed [redacted] limbs.
- Warm static now distorts skills as well as powers.
- Ejection seats now lock into place when returned after ejecting.
- Added a new option under the Controls section named "MacOS13 Unity Keypad Bug Workaround" as a prospective fix for users on MacOS 13.x having issues with numpad.
- Fixed some issues with temporary mutations not granting their abilities and bonuses.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused you to turn blue.
- Fixed a bug that made gigantic trade goods much more common than they should be.
- Fixed a bug that caused [redacted] without poetic features to be unbuildable.
- Fixed a bug that caused the interior of [redacted] that survived death via effects like Precognition to behave strangely.
- Fixed a bug that caused zones to be suspended almost immediately upon leaving them.
- Fixed a bug that caused you to become stranded upon completing a crungle.
- Fixed a bug that caused non-standard metachrome limbs (such as Back, Feet, or Arm weapons) to be ineligible for offhand attacks.
- Fixed a bug that caused psychic hunters to spawn over pits that'd cause them to immediately fall to their death.
- Fixed a bug that caused some popups in the classic UI to cut off the last word.
- Fixed an exception when warm static applied the Springing effect.
- Fixed an issue where Suppressive Fire wasn't showing up in the abilities menu.
- Fixed a few crash and a few other bugs with the Continue screen when there were invalid or corrupt info files.
Changed depots in alpha branch