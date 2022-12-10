 Skip to content

Caves of Qud update for 10 December 2022

Feature Friday - December 9, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10119685

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

204.45 - 'beta' branch

  • Added a new signature dish to Chavvah: Crystal Delight.
  • Added a new tile for diplomacy droid.
  • Added a dynamic description for the [redacted].
  • Added more Barathrumite dialogue for late-game quests.
  • Refined the crystalline properties of Chavvah, the Tree of Life.
  • Made some refinements to the experience of getting dreamcrungled.
  • The pipes in [redacted] now flow with a mixture of primordial soup and your chosen catalyst.
  • The [redacted] crab is now correctly considered a proper noun.
  • Added abilites and equipment to Tau's companion.
  • Tweaked the stats of palladium mesh tabbard and psychodyne helmet.
  • Made some additional minor tweaks to psychodyne helmet, black mote, palladium mesh tabard, and dazzle cheek.
  • Added descriptions for grounding shunts and social co-processor.
  • Added descriptions for psychodyne helmet, black mote, palladium mesh tabard, dazzle cheek, crystalline halo, and crystalline jile.
  • Added descriptions for crystalline trunk, crystalline branch, crystalline taproot, crystal leaves, crystal key, spiral staircase, chiming rock, and glowing soft.
  • Added descriptions for Dyvvrach, Miryam, Tzedech, Tivka, _, Thicksalt, Tammuz, the Tau variants, Aoyg-no-Longer, and the still chime.
  • Updated several sounds.
  • Removed the watervine step sound.
  • Added some chronology entries for important Moon Stair actions.
  • Changed the color of severed [redacted] limbs.
  • Warm static now distorts skills as well as powers.
  • Ejection seats now lock into place when returned after ejecting.
  • Added a new option under the Controls section named "MacOS13 Unity Keypad Bug Workaround" as a prospective fix for users on MacOS 13.x having issues with numpad.
  • Fixed some issues with temporary mutations not granting their abilities and bonuses.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused you to turn blue.
  • Fixed a bug that made gigantic trade goods much more common than they should be.
  • Fixed a bug that caused [redacted] without poetic features to be unbuildable.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the interior of [redacted] that survived death via effects like Precognition to behave strangely.
  • Fixed a bug that caused zones to be suspended almost immediately upon leaving them.
  • Fixed a bug that caused you to become stranded upon completing a crungle.
  • Fixed a bug that caused non-standard metachrome limbs (such as Back, Feet, or Arm weapons) to be ineligible for offhand attacks.
  • Fixed a bug that caused psychic hunters to spawn over pits that'd cause them to immediately fall to their death.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some popups in the classic UI to cut off the last word.
  • Fixed an exception when warm static applied the Springing effect.
  • Fixed an issue where Suppressive Fire wasn't showing up in the abilities menu.
  • Fixed a few crash and a few other bugs with the Continue screen when there were invalid or corrupt info files.

Changed depots in alpha branch

View more data in app history for build 10119685
Caves of Qud - Windows Depot 333641
Caves of Qud - OSX Depot 333642
Caves of Qud - Linux Depot 333643
