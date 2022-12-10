 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 10 December 2022

Update 1.58-6 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10119653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update that adds two things:

  • Increased the weight of breakable boxes, to prevent it from flying too far

  • When melee weapon hits terrain, it will no longer make the sparkling "ding". Instead it'll look like hitting dirt.

Changed files in this update

Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link