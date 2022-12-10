Update 1.58-6 Patch Notes

This is a small update that adds two things:
-
Increased the weight of breakable boxes, to prevent it from flying too far
-
When melee weapon hits terrain, it will no longer make the sparkling "ding". Instead it'll look like hitting dirt.
