Minor Patch 1.0.3a - updates

Just a small update to fix a minor issue!
- Fixed the text box scaling in certain areas of the tutorial for the Windows release
Larger update coming later tomorrow!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Just a small update to fix a minor issue!
Larger update coming later tomorrow!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update