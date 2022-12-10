 Skip to content

Rocket Escape update for 10 December 2022

Minor Patch 1.0.3a - updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small update to fix a minor issue!

  • Fixed the text box scaling in certain areas of the tutorial for the Windows release

Larger update coming later tomorrow!

