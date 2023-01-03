 Skip to content

Runes of Pandemonium update for 3 January 2023

Version 4.11 Released to Public

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As per usual, after 1 month the paid version becomes free. What's new?
A new party members
Two new areas to explore
Two new playable forms
Several quests
Many people to talk to
New enemies to beat up and items to make.

Enjoy!

