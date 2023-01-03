Version 4.11 Released to Public

As per usual, after 1 month the paid version becomes free. What's new?
A new party members
Two new areas to explore
Two new playable forms
Several quests
Many people to talk to
New enemies to beat up and items to make.
Enjoy!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update