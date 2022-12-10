December 10 Update

- Fixed Side Quest Bugs.
- DungeonPlain battles have been made more balanced.
- Fixed the "Get Tactical Combat Book" quest bug when there is a Tactical Combat book.
- The challenges have been streamlined.
