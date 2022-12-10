 Skip to content

Epics of Distant Realm: Holy Return update for 10 December 2022

December 10 Update

December 10 Update

Build 10119317

  • Fixed Side Quest Bugs.
  • DungeonPlain battles have been made more balanced.
  • Fixed the "Get Tactical Combat Book" quest bug when there is a Tactical Combat book.
  • The challenges have been streamlined.

