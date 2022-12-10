Patch 4.6.0 is now live! New Killer, changes and improvements!

Key changes
- New Killer - Clown!
- Challenges - Added challenges for Aisha
- Added daily tasks for the Fantasticville map and for the classes of Nurse, Huntress and Witch
- Game speed - Killer, Survivors and Props now move faster
- Survivors - Aisha - Cooldown reduced to 30 seconds and Projection’s AI got better
Fixes
- Main menu - Fixed that some windows in the Main menu could not be closed by Escape
- Main menu - Fixed that sometimes animations did not work after opening the Propbox
- Main menu - Fixed that sometimes the rating rank was not updated in the main menu
- Perks - Fixed that sometimes some perks of Jun and Kate did not work
- Multiplayer - Fixed that sometimes in the game there was not the character that was originally selected
- Challenges - Fixed that some challenges were not working
- General Audio and UI improvements
Changed files in this update