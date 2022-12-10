 Skip to content

Propnight update for 10 December 2022

Patch 4.6.0 is now live! New Killer, changes and improvements!

Build 10119008

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Key changes

  • New Killer - Clown!
  • Challenges - Added challenges for Aisha
  • Added daily tasks for the Fantasticville map and for the classes of Nurse, Huntress and Witch
  • Game speed - Killer, Survivors and Props now move faster
  • Survivors - Aisha - Cooldown reduced to 30 seconds and Projection’s AI got better

Fixes

  • Main menu - Fixed that some windows in the Main menu could not be closed by Escape
  • Main menu - Fixed that sometimes animations did not work after opening the Propbox
  • Main menu - Fixed that sometimes the rating rank was not updated in the main menu
  • Perks - Fixed that sometimes some perks of Jun and Kate did not work
  • Multiplayer - Fixed that sometimes in the game there was not the character that was originally selected
  • Challenges - Fixed that some challenges were not working
  • General Audio and UI improvements

