- Added 5 game levels
- Improve the game flow structure
- Fix some frequent feedback from players, such as character occlusion in animation, etc.
- Added language selection on the cover of the game, players can choose the appropriate language
The True Love Rings update for 10 December 2022
Update on December 10th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update