The True Love Rings update for 10 December 2022

Update on December 10th

Share · View all patches · Build 10118847 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 5 game levels
  • Improve the game flow structure
  • Fix some frequent feedback from players, such as character occlusion in animation, etc.
  • Added language selection on the cover of the game, players can choose the appropriate language

