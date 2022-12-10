 Skip to content

Element TD 2 update for 10 December 2022

Version 1.8.5 - More Mazing Fixes

Build 10118601

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes & Improvements
  • Fixed an issue with being unable to fail the achievement in Mission 3 of the Mazing campaign.
  • Fixed an issue where the achievement in Mission 6 would display as being failed when it wasn't.
  • Fixed an issue where the Campaign Loadout wouldn't remember that you had had turned Recommendations Off.
  • Fixed an issue where the No Blocker Limit option didn't toggle for other players in a lobby.
  • Fixed an issue where the No Blocker Limit option wouldn't properly deactivate when you toggled Play Offline in Survival.
  • Fixed an issue where loading a Checkpoint in the first 5 waves of a campaign mission would put you at wave 2.
  • Fixed an issue where Loading a replay of Autumn, Temple or Space on the Mazing Leaderboard would load Forest Mazing instead.
  • Fixed an issue where watching a Mazing replay would give you achievements.
  • Fixed an issue where the buff indicator from Blacksmith, Well, Trickery and Life Altar would not display in Mazing.
  • Fixed an issue where you could not sell allied blockers in Teams and Co-op Mazing after they had disconnected.

