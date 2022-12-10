Version 1.8.5 - More Mazing Fixes

Fixes & Improvements
- Fixed an issue with being unable to fail the achievement in Mission 3 of the Mazing campaign.
- Fixed an issue where the achievement in Mission 6 would display as being failed when it wasn't.
- Fixed an issue where the Campaign Loadout wouldn't remember that you had had turned Recommendations Off.
- Fixed an issue where the No Blocker Limit option didn't toggle for other players in a lobby.
- Fixed an issue where the No Blocker Limit option wouldn't properly deactivate when you toggled Play Offline in Survival.
- Fixed an issue where loading a Checkpoint in the first 5 waves of a campaign mission would put you at wave 2.
- Fixed an issue where Loading a replay of Autumn, Temple or Space on the Mazing Leaderboard would load Forest Mazing instead.
- Fixed an issue where watching a Mazing replay would give you achievements.
- Fixed an issue where the buff indicator from Blacksmith, Well, Trickery and Life Altar would not display in Mazing.
- Fixed an issue where you could not sell allied blockers in Teams and Co-op Mazing after they had disconnected.
