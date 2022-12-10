 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

R'lyeh update for 10 December 2022

Bug Fixes and Changes 12/9/22

Share · View all patches · Build 10118514 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes and Changes:

  • A typo in the loading screen was fixed.
  • Escape key will now cancel placement if in it, abort HandyPal if it's open, or if none of these are active, will enter settings menu.
  • Torch was not affecting sanity properly, should be fixed.
  • When dying from starvation or thirst, the player will respawn with a bit of hunger/thirst filled.
  • The monsters in the red crystal cave were too noisy. We told them to quiet down.
  • Toggling subtitles is now more clear (was simply 'toggle subtitles', now it's 'Turn Subtitles On' if they're off and 'Off' if they're on).
  • Added screenshot mode, this can be toggled with F1 key.
  • User settings are now saved for each individual game file.
  • There was an issue with spikenuts not always respawning, this should be fixed.
  • Overlap retriggers are fixed.
  • There was an issue with thirst not causing damage when depleted, this is fixed.

Feature:

Changed files in this update

Depot 1914791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link