Bug Fixes and Changes 12/9/22

Bug Fixes and Changes:
- A typo in the loading screen was fixed.
- Escape key will now cancel placement if in it, abort HandyPal if it's open, or if none of these are active, will enter settings menu.
- Torch was not affecting sanity properly, should be fixed.
- When dying from starvation or thirst, the player will respawn with a bit of hunger/thirst filled.
- The monsters in the red crystal cave were too noisy. We told them to quiet down.
- Toggling subtitles is now more clear (was simply 'toggle subtitles', now it's 'Turn Subtitles On' if they're off and 'Off' if they're on).
- Added screenshot mode, this can be toggled with F1 key.
- User settings are now saved for each individual game file.
- There was an issue with spikenuts not always respawning, this should be fixed.
- Overlap retriggers are fixed.
- There was an issue with thirst not causing damage when depleted, this is fixed.
Feature:
- We have a fantastic new intro menu by Lemondrop! Check her out at https://twitter.com/mnlemondrop16 and http://twitch.tv/mnlemondrop16!
Changed files in this update