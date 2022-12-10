Ready or Not - Adam Hotfix #1

Attention Officers!
A series of hotfixes for the Adam Update have arrived!
General
Fixed
- Fix M320 Flashbang not appearing in Loadout menu
- Fix certain sounds not triggering correctly on certain maps
Gameplay
Improved**
- ROE bug fixes and improvements (always be optimistic and not pessimistic when determining ROE violations (i.e. everything is authorized, unless otherwise specified. should help reduce unnecessary penalties)
Fixed
- Fix 'Unauthorized use of deadly force' penalty being given when a suspect is bleeding out whilst incapacitated
- Fix death animation transition bugs (blending from incapacitation
AI
Fixed
- Fix AI in certain levels sight sensing through objects
TOC
Updated
- Increased TOC ROE Violate response delay
Fixed
- Fix TOC not speaking for networked clients
- Fix TOC roe violate voice line spam
Audio
Improved
Improved SBR300 full auto loop
- Lower rain volume slightly to better match visuals
Updated
- Replace MP7 reload start with updated pouch version
Data Center
Fixed
- Fix a few instances where AI could see through walls. Add visibility blocking volume to upper floor windows
- Adjusted bulletproof glass to be penetrable with bullets in Datacenter to prevent awkward encounters and gunfights with AI
Dealer
Fixed
- Ignore visibility for some windows and blinds (fixes AI not seeing through windows)
Agency
Updated
- Lower rain volume slightly to better match visuals
- Minor tweaks to inside / outside EQ for rain
Fixed
- Fix SWAT being stuck on a few doors outside
- Potential fix for radio / TV sounds occasionally dropping out
