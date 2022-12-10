 Skip to content

Ready or Not update for 10 December 2022

Ready or Not - Adam Hotfix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 10118357 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention Officers!

A series of hotfixes for the Adam Update have arrived!

**

General

Fixed

**

  • Fix M320 Flashbang not appearing in Loadout menu
  • Fix certain sounds not triggering correctly on certain maps

**

Gameplay


Improved**

  • ROE bug fixes and improvements (always be optimistic and not pessimistic when determining ROE violations (i.e. everything is authorized, unless otherwise specified. should help reduce unnecessary penalties)

**

Fixed

**

  • Fix 'Unauthorized use of deadly force' penalty being given when a suspect is bleeding out whilst incapacitated
  • Fix death animation transition bugs (blending from incapacitation

**

AI

Fixed

**

  • Fix AI in certain levels sight sensing through objects

**

TOC

Updated

**

  • Increased TOC ROE Violate response delay

**

Fixed

**

  • Fix TOC not speaking for networked clients
  • Fix TOC roe violate voice line spam

**

Audio

Improved

**
Improved SBR300 full auto loop

  • Lower rain volume slightly to better match visuals

**

Updated

**

  • Replace MP7 reload start with updated pouch version

**

Data Center

Fixed

**

  • Fix a few instances where AI could see through walls. Add visibility blocking volume to upper floor windows
  • Adjusted bulletproof glass to be penetrable with bullets in Datacenter to prevent awkward encounters and gunfights with AI

**

Dealer

Fixed

**

  • Ignore visibility for some windows and blinds (fixes AI not seeing through windows)

**

Agency

Updated

**

  • Lower rain volume slightly to better match visuals
  • Minor tweaks to inside / outside EQ for rain

**

Fixed

**

  • Fix SWAT being stuck on a few doors outside
  • Potential fix for radio / TV sounds occasionally dropping out

Changed files in this update

Ready Or Not - Alpha Content Depot 1144201
  • Loading history…
