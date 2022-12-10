Patch (12/9/22)

CHANGE LOG (12/9/22):
- Traders no longer collide with blade spinners
- Traders can now go through doors, but not gates (this is working as intended; gates are impassable for anyone but the player)
- Photocells, alarms, switches, and pressure plates should now work correctly with wood burners.
- You can no longer open the inventory while attaching devices
- The Tool Bar should hide and show correctly now when attaching things. There is an "AIM BEFORE FIRING" message that pops up. Will fix this soon.
- Deliverer robots amounts can now be added more quickly by holding down the button (like the trade booths). This was only a problem with the controller I believe (I used check_pressed instead of check).
Changed files in this update