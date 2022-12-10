 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sand: A Superfluous Game update for 10 December 2022

Patch (12/9/22)

Share · View all patches · Build 10118326 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGE LOG (12/9/22):

  • Traders no longer collide with blade spinners
  • Traders can now go through doors, but not gates (this is working as intended; gates are impassable for anyone but the player)
  • Photocells, alarms, switches, and pressure plates should now work correctly with wood burners.
  • You can no longer open the inventory while attaching devices
  • The Tool Bar should hide and show correctly now when attaching things. There is an "AIM BEFORE FIRING" message that pops up. Will fix this soon.
  • Deliverer robots amounts can now be added more quickly by holding down the button (like the trade booths). This was only a problem with the controller I believe (I used check_pressed instead of check).

Changed files in this update

Depot 1748331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link