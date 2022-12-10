 Skip to content

Ascend- Reborn update for 10 December 2022

Update 12.9.2022.2

Update 12.9.2022.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chain Lightning has been restored to its original stats following a successful 'number of targets' change. It now hits fewer targets, but hits them for the same damage as before the nerfs.

