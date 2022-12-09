 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 9 December 2022

Dota 2 Update - 12/9/2022 (ClientVersion 5566)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General
  • Fixed Hoodwink Decoy not casting Sharpshooter due to insufficient mana
  • Fixed Io's tethered movespeed able to go below minimum movement speed
  • Fixed Monkey King's Tree Dance sometimes not correctly highlighting all trees in jump range
  • Fixed Batrider's Sticky Napalm cast range being 550 instead of 600
  • Fixed Razor's Damage Stolen Static Link talent giving extra damage stolen

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese - Portugal, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

English Localization

  • DOTA_Trophies_Info: Earn Trophies to increase your Dota Level.<br><br>Each trophy `tributes a different amount of Trophy Points toward your next Dota level. Trophy Points are awarded whenever a trophy is earned, or is upgraded to a new tier.<br><br>100 Trophy Points = 1 Dota Level.Earn Trophies to increase your Dota Level.<br><br>Each trophy contributes a different amount of Trophy Points toward your next Dota level. Trophy Points are awarded whenever a trophy is earned, or is upgraded to a new tier.<br><br>100 Trophy Points = 1 Dota Level.

Abilities

  • Sticky Napalm: Ability cast range increased from 550 to 600 (+50)
  • Gravekeeper's Cloak: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_visage_5
  • Dark Portrait: Changed illusion damage taken from 300% to 350%
  • +{s:bonus_drain_rate} Static Link Damage Steal: Removed attribute value with value of 5
  • +{s:bonus_drain_rate} Static Link Damage Steal: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of razor_static_link
  • +{s:bonus_drain_rate} Static Link Damage Steal: Added new attribute base class with value of special_bonus_base

Changed files in this update

