 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Expedition Agartha update for 9 December 2022

Hotfix Patch Dec 09 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10118085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can now toggle level coordinates by pressing ctrl+C (off by default)
  • Shitf+click instant move should no longer be dropping items into backpacks and should now work form backpacks properly
  • Specific Quest items should now be able to be located and looted
  • Fixed some Lipsync issues on NPCs
  • Polearms attack speed nerfed by 10%
  • Polearm third person animations tweaked to be more readable
  • Splints and Fine wine is now 1x1 to prevent a UI bug

Changed files in this update

Depot 1552621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link