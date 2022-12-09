- Adding Coach Home State to import
- Adding emails for transfers
- Added Recruiting Ranking Screen
- Unlocking in-season redshirt
- Reducing coach playbook size
- Fixing career records
Draft Day Sports: College Football 2023 update for 9 December 2022
Version 7.0.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update