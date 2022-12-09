 Skip to content

Draft Day Sports: College Football 2023 update for 9 December 2022

Version 7.0.7

Build 10117925

  • Adding Coach Home State to import
  • Adding emails for transfers
  • Added Recruiting Ranking Screen
  • Unlocking in-season redshirt
  • Reducing coach playbook size
  • Fixing career records

