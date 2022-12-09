 Skip to content

Arcano: The Trickery update for 9 December 2022

December 2022 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10117916

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some cards have been updated:

  • Shifting Sands now works directly from the player's hand;
  • Eternal Rose, Hidden Spring and Foresight now can be activated anytome during the initial phase
  • Many texts have been modified.

Changed files in this update

Arcano: The Trickery Content Depot 1678761
