Patch 12.9.2022.1

Hello Caos! The Endless Dungeon has been updated to yield greater rewards!
Other visual and collision issues are also addressed, and Chain Lightning has received another small nerf.
- Updated Endless Dungeon! Treasure room is now at every 5 levels. Rewards greatly increased. Level 10 reward is 111,000, level 15 reward is 241,000.
- Updated the position of some ascended champions in the Void chamber in the Sanctum
- Updated the Dark, Light, and Void versions of Berserker, Caster, and Cannibal so their visuals are more imposing.
- Fixed hitbox on the troll caster, they should be easier to hit now.
- Updated Chain Lightning to reduce damage, but maintaining the stun duration so players can rush into the mob and melee the paralyzed enemies.
