Ascend- Reborn update for 9 December 2022

Patch 12.9.2022.1

Patch 12.9.2022.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Caos! The Endless Dungeon has been updated to yield greater rewards!
Other visual and collision issues are also addressed, and Chain Lightning has received another small nerf.

  • Updated Endless Dungeon! Treasure room is now at every 5 levels. Rewards greatly increased. Level 10 reward is 111,000, level 15 reward is 241,000.
  • Updated the position of some ascended champions in the Void chamber in the Sanctum
  • Updated the Dark, Light, and Void versions of Berserker, Caster, and Cannibal so their visuals are more imposing.
  • Fixed hitbox on the troll caster, they should be easier to hit now.
  • Updated Chain Lightning to reduce damage, but maintaining the stun duration so players can rush into the mob and melee the paralyzed enemies.

