Update Notes for Hotfix 0.9.1_p6

- Fixed "Sneaky Hawker" event causing corruption in the save file, resulting in saved runs to not show up. If you encounter this issue (incomplete run not showing up on game launch), you can send your save data to our Discord Server to get it fixed. Make sure to not start a new run, or the old run will be replaced.
- Fixed buttons in item selection UI staying disabled because of object pooling.
- Fixed chainsaw auto decay at the start of turn not increasing card fuel costs.
- Fixed The Scientist event not spawning in certain situations.
