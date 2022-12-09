 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Draft of Darkness update for 9 December 2022

Update Notes for Hotfix 0.9.1_p6

Share · View all patches · Build 10117797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed "Sneaky Hawker" event causing corruption in the save file, resulting in saved runs to not show up. If you encounter this issue (incomplete run not showing up on game launch), you can send your save data to our Discord Server to get it fixed. Make sure to not start a new run, or the old run will be replaced.
  • Fixed buttons in item selection UI staying disabled because of object pooling.
  • Fixed chainsaw auto decay at the start of turn not increasing card fuel costs.
  • Fixed The Scientist event not spawning in certain situations.

Changed files in this update

Draft of Darkness Windows Depot 1380651
  • Loading history…
Draft of Darkness Linux Depot 1380652
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link