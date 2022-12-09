 Skip to content

Draft Day Sports: Pro Basketball 2023 update for 9 December 2022

Version 12.1

Build 10117720

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • remodeled 2d screen to reposition certain items for a better flow
  • fixed issue in 2d where play would stop after a blocked shot out of bounds even if the stop at deadball option was turned off
  • corrected issue using DailyDraft feature if you are using non US-English
  • corrected an issue when trying to manually import a CB draft class file

