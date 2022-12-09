- remodeled 2d screen to reposition certain items for a better flow
- fixed issue in 2d where play would stop after a blocked shot out of bounds even if the stop at deadball option was turned off
- corrected issue using DailyDraft feature if you are using non US-English
- corrected an issue when trying to manually import a CB draft class file
Draft Day Sports: Pro Basketball 2023 update for 9 December 2022
Version 12.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
