Mr. Mine Christmas Update!

The Christmas event is back and better than ever! From now until December 28th the mines will be Christmas themed!
- Basic chests are now Christmas presents and they have double the rewards
- Caves are Christmas themed and have the occasional Candy Cane reward.
- Some monsters will be Christmas monsters and occasionally drop a Candy Cane.
- Candy Canes can be used in the Christmas shop UI to purchase chests.
There also 4 new relics and 4 new achievements
Relics
- Fuel Extractor - Increase the speed that cave regenerate fuel
- Fuel Tank - Increase drones starting fuel
- Rocket Booster -Increase the drones movement speed
- Juicer - Increase Super Miner Speed
Achievements
- Super Mining - Find your first super miner
- A Mining Legacy - Find a legendary Super Miner
- An Ethereal Collection - Open 100 Ethereal Chests
- Bringing their A Game - Reach max level on a Super Miner
Changed files in this update