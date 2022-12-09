Mr. Mine Christmas Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10117555 · Last edited 9 December 2022 – 21:52:09 UTC by Wendy

The Christmas event is back and better than ever! From now until December 28th the mines will be Christmas themed!

Basic chests are now Christmas presents and they have double the rewards

Caves are Christmas themed and have the occasional Candy Cane reward.

Some monsters will be Christmas monsters and occasionally drop a Candy Cane.

Candy Canes can be used in the Christmas shop UI to purchase chests.

There also 4 new relics and 4 new achievements

Relics

Fuel Extractor - Increase the speed that cave regenerate fuel

Fuel Tank - Increase drones starting fuel

Rocket Booster -Increase the drones movement speed

Juicer - Increase Super Miner Speed

Achievements