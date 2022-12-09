 Skip to content

Mr.Mine update for 9 December 2022

Mr. Mine Christmas Update!

Mr.Mine update for 9 December 2022

The Christmas event is back and better than ever! From now until December 28th the mines will be Christmas themed!

  • Basic chests are now Christmas presents and they have double the rewards
  • Caves are Christmas themed and have the occasional Candy Cane reward.
  • Some monsters will be Christmas monsters and occasionally drop a Candy Cane.
  • Candy Canes can be used in the Christmas shop UI to purchase chests.

There also 4 new relics and 4 new achievements

Relics

  • Fuel Extractor - Increase the speed that cave regenerate fuel
  • Fuel Tank - Increase drones starting fuel
  • Rocket Booster -Increase the drones movement speed
  • Juicer - Increase Super Miner Speed

Achievements

  • Super Mining - Find your first super miner
  • A Mining Legacy - Find a legendary Super Miner
  • An Ethereal Collection - Open 100 Ethereal Chests
  • Bringing their A Game - Reach max level on a Super Miner

