Cannibal Crossing update for 25 January 2023

Update Version 1.0.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10117551 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick update, with another new update coming soon right after this one! You can see the next update on the Testing Branch right now if you want to help test it.

List of Changes, V 1.0.0.5

  • Game Over gems count speed increased on any key press
  • Updates to logic for dropping items in a container
  • Better ally interactions with doors
  • Walkie Talkie display fix
  • Added a missing "Sneak" text for controller controls
  • Some fixes for old Map Direction controls
  • Fix for the achievment for maxing out your ammo
  • Further achievement check refreshes on new games

Changed files in this update

Cannibal Crossing Content Depot 1304091
  • Loading history…
