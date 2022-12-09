 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 9 December 2022

0.8.20 has been released

Added functions

  • Added item reward screen.
  • Flavor text was added to item descriptions.

Adjustments

  • The display of the ranking screen has been adjusted.
  • Added the ability to connect from slash to horizontal slice.

