- Added AI Behavior to the cat arcade. They will now gradual get scarier and chase you more and more as you progress. They indicate their increased rage with a meow every time you reach a milestone closer to whatever it is that they are guarding. Much more difficult now.
- Fixed certain bugs related to the new ship skins and phase dashing
- GUI Fixes
- Fixed ending of certain levels
Planet Surfer Playtest update for 9 December 2022
Patch 1.6.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update