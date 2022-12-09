 Skip to content

Planet Surfer Playtest update for 9 December 2022

Patch 1.6.4

Patch 1.6.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added AI Behavior to the cat arcade. They will now gradual get scarier and chase you more and more as you progress. They indicate their increased rage with a meow every time you reach a milestone closer to whatever it is that they are guarding. Much more difficult now.
  • Fixed certain bugs related to the new ship skins and phase dashing
  • GUI Fixes
  • Fixed ending of certain levels

