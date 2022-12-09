 Skip to content

Dice Of Olympus Playtest update for 9 December 2022

Fix bug #3

Build 10117437

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed resolution issue for 16:10.
  • Spell casting feedback plays properly over target.
  • Fixed favor and crystal spells dealing damage to the target.
  • You can no longer drag&drop spells from opponent's dice.
  • Fixed AI spells targeting random dices.
  • Fixed camera animation bug that crashed the game.

