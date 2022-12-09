Fix bug #3

- Fixed resolution issue for 16:10.
- Spell casting feedback plays properly over target.
- Fixed favor and crystal spells dealing damage to the target.
- You can no longer drag&drop spells from opponent's dice.
- Fixed AI spells targeting random dices.
- Fixed camera animation bug that crashed the game.
Dice Of Olympus Playtest update for 9 December 2022
