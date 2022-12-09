 Skip to content

THE GAME update for 9 December 2022

BUG FIX AND IMPROVEMENT

  • In Lorena's route, when entering the password, you are now asked if you would like to talk or think about
  • A bug that did not appear the animation when defeating the anxiety monsters has been fixed

