2.5.3 Curry with Snausage

Changes
- Shopkeeper is now selling a food item! The item stacks, so why not buy a few? Or a hundred? OR A THOUSAND?! (You may not be able to hold a thousand)
- Shopkeeper's food item can be dropped physically into the world as well as held in the mouth of your character.
- You may receive a special item upon character creation. There are three variants currently. (2% chance of receiving this item)
- Added some new functionality to dialogue, you can just strike up a conversation with NPCs. Not all have this ability yet, just shopkeeper- but the others will be able to speak to you soon!
- Added new NPC Curry. He is currently standing on the hub tree! He is helpful for beginners!
- Eating items out of inventory will display unique taste text in the chatbox
Fixes
- Shopkeeper's stock no longer duplicates
- Raptor now has access to laurels!
- Dropping items from inventory properly saves that you did this
- Eating items from inventory saves that you did this
- Added offset capability to held objects so they look much nicer
- You can properly send more than one friend request from your friends menu now. The authentication check will happen before attempting to add if it was not already done.
- Password forgot menu is visible again (Whoops)
- There is a notice on the text menu on the login screen about accounts that did not migrate not being accessible.
- System messages are colored so they don't all blend together in chat
Known Bugs
- Potentially the "Move to Bank" button isn't fixed, but we'll see
- You cannot eat food items outside of your inventory. This function will be added later
Changed files in this update