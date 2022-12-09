 Skip to content

Cereal Soup update for 9 December 2022

2.5.3 Curry with Snausage

Share · View all patches · Build 10117037

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Shopkeeper is now selling a food item! The item stacks, so why not buy a few? Or a hundred? OR A THOUSAND?! (You may not be able to hold a thousand)
  • Shopkeeper's food item can be dropped physically into the world as well as held in the mouth of your character.
  • You may receive a special item upon character creation. There are three variants currently. (2% chance of receiving this item)
  • Added some new functionality to dialogue, you can just strike up a conversation with NPCs. Not all have this ability yet, just shopkeeper- but the others will be able to speak to you soon!
  • Added new NPC Curry. He is currently standing on the hub tree! He is helpful for beginners!
  • Eating items out of inventory will display unique taste text in the chatbox

Fixes

  • Shopkeeper's stock no longer duplicates
  • Raptor now has access to laurels!
  • Dropping items from inventory properly saves that you did this
  • Eating items from inventory saves that you did this
  • Added offset capability to held objects so they look much nicer
  • You can properly send more than one friend request from your friends menu now. The authentication check will happen before attempting to add if it was not already done.
  • Password forgot menu is visible again (Whoops)
  • There is a notice on the text menu on the login screen about accounts that did not migrate not being accessible.
  • System messages are colored so they don't all blend together in chat

Known Bugs

  • Potentially the "Move to Bank" button isn't fixed, but we'll see
  • You cannot eat food items outside of your inventory. This function will be added later

Changed files in this update

CSWIN64 Depot 838901
  • Loading history…
CSWIN86 Depot 838902
  • Loading history…
CSMAC Depot 838903
  • Loading history…
