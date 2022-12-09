Patch Update for Version 0.8.120222

This is a small patch that fixes some minor bugs.
- Fixed a critical issue in the Special Assignments list that would cause duplication of mission buttons.
- Added 3 new Special Assignment missions for the new Festival of Renewal Seasonal Event. This event is free to participate in and is geared towards helping to fill out the lore and provide an opportunity to earn some low stress salvage. This event will automatically popup any time you play the game in the month of December.
Changed files in this update