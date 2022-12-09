 Skip to content

HellEscape update for 9 December 2022

New Mission Type and content! Read inside..

Build 10116883

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 'Onslaught' mission (on 'Cursed Meadow' and 'Climb' stages + Daily Challenge).
  • Added Good Mercenaries NPCs.
  • Added enemy constructs: Walls, Gates, Ballistra, Barricades, Caged Mercenaries.
  • Added 'Entangle' and 'Wasp' skills to Sharpshooter.
  • Added additional auto-balance: enemies will be stronger if you have near full health past minute 8, 10, 12 and 14.
  • If player choose to finish game after mission is complete, the player will not explode and die. Only if mission is failed or not done that will happen.
  • Made 'Axe' stronger.
  • Made 'Bow' slightly weaker.
  • Made 'Bone' slightly stronger.
  • Made 'Boomerang' slightly stronger.
  • Made 'Mace' slightly stronger.
  • Added animations to some of the static objects like grass and eyes in plains of terror.
  • Added range limit to 'Rogue' special power.
  • Fixed some ranged enemies attacking distance.
  • Improved collision detection accuracy with enemies.
  • Made 'Blood Tree' immune to elements (shock / freeze / burn / poisoning)
  • Made 'Fireball' max level less powerful.

