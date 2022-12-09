- Added 'Onslaught' mission (on 'Cursed Meadow' and 'Climb' stages + Daily Challenge).
- Added Good Mercenaries NPCs.
- Added enemy constructs: Walls, Gates, Ballistra, Barricades, Caged Mercenaries.
- Added 'Entangle' and 'Wasp' skills to Sharpshooter.
- Added additional auto-balance: enemies will be stronger if you have near full health past minute 8, 10, 12 and 14.
- If player choose to finish game after mission is complete, the player will not explode and die. Only if mission is failed or not done that will happen.
- Made 'Axe' stronger.
- Made 'Bow' slightly weaker.
- Made 'Bone' slightly stronger.
- Made 'Boomerang' slightly stronger.
- Made 'Mace' slightly stronger.
- Added animations to some of the static objects like grass and eyes in plains of terror.
- Added range limit to 'Rogue' special power.
- Fixed some ranged enemies attacking distance.
- Improved collision detection accuracy with enemies.
- Made 'Blood Tree' immune to elements (shock / freeze / burn / poisoning)
- Made 'Fireball' max level less powerful.
HellEscape update for 9 December 2022
New Mission Type and content! Read inside..
Patchnotes via Steam Community
