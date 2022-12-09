 Skip to content

Sky Haven update for 9 December 2022

Version 1.0.0.265

9 December 2022

  • Improvements
  • added new music
  • unblock speed of light if the on-demand list was hidden by the player
  • draw road above apron texture in the concrete/asphalt ramps
  • optimized terminal with a lot of passengers(some optimizations in progress)
  • moved version string to the right top corner
  • removed money bubble for passenger needs
  • do not show controls info panels after closing it(can be reset in the gameplay settings window)
  • adjusted deployment time and base performance format in the vehicle info panel
  • open the supply management tab first in the resource management window
  • changed the color of the modern ramp apron
  • Balance
  • normalized fuel requirements
  • increased fuelers performance & capacity
  • increased prices and costs for fuelers
  • general reduction of PAX requirements
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed blank squares icons for rewards for the Petty Trading research
  • fixed stuck outbound service
  • fixed deploy time in the vehicle info panel
  • fixed wrong resolution displaying in the graphics settings for windowed mode
  • fixed a crash during renaming a ramp (if minus in the name)
  • fixed airplane title in the info panel
  • fixed services behavior
  • fixed upgrade option for Small Cistern
  • fixed air meal box collider
  • fixed stuck buses at the entrance
  • fixed the possibility of building a gate on a road intersection
  • fixed the possibility of placing an airfield building inside a custom terminal
  • fixed loading issue and a land piece window crash
  • fixed a crash when canceling a passenger flight
  • fixed disable icon for baggage claim
  • fixed atc towers impossible to place close to each other
  • fixed gate doesn't work after a flight is canceled
  • fixed a bug when a terminal roof disappears on a close camera zoom
  • fixed stuck planes

