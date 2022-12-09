Version 1.0.0.265
- Improvements
- added new music
- unblock speed of light if the on-demand list was hidden by the player
- draw road above apron texture in the concrete/asphalt ramps
- optimized terminal with a lot of passengers(some optimizations in progress)
- moved version string to the right top corner
- removed money bubble for passenger needs
- do not show controls info panels after closing it(can be reset in the gameplay settings window)
- adjusted deployment time and base performance format in the vehicle info panel
- open the supply management tab first in the resource management window
- changed the color of the modern ramp apron
- Balance
- normalized fuel requirements
- increased fuelers performance & capacity
- increased prices and costs for fuelers
- general reduction of PAX requirements
- Bug fixes
- fixed blank squares icons for rewards for the Petty Trading research
- fixed stuck outbound service
- fixed deploy time in the vehicle info panel
- fixed wrong resolution displaying in the graphics settings for windowed mode
- fixed a crash during renaming a ramp (if minus in the name)
- fixed airplane title in the info panel
- fixed services behavior
- fixed upgrade option for Small Cistern
- fixed air meal box collider
- fixed stuck buses at the entrance
- fixed the possibility of building a gate on a road intersection
- fixed the possibility of placing an airfield building inside a custom terminal
- fixed loading issue and a land piece window crash
- fixed a crash when canceling a passenger flight
- fixed disable icon for baggage claim
- fixed atc towers impossible to place close to each other
- fixed gate doesn't work after a flight is canceled
- fixed a bug when a terminal roof disappears on a close camera zoom
- fixed stuck planes
