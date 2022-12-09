 Skip to content

World of Football Playtest update for 9 December 2022

Patch notes for version 0.4.1.0

Patch notes for version 0.4.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay:

  • Fixed Upland kicking authenticated players.
  • Fixed opening futsal arena with Beginner Mode active on last used settings.
  • Fixed goal collision on park map.
  • Fixed server stuttering when a player is connecting or disconnecting.
  • Added spectator map bounds collision.
  • Decreased weight multiplier from 3x to 2x, when performing a sliding tackle.

Graphics:

  • Park map wall is now hidden when in front of the camera.

UI:

  • Fixed Lobby Mode making some players not appear as spectators.
  • Fixed server browser scroll.
  • Fixed server filters.
  • Fixed removing server password.
  • Improvements to Match Settings and Server Settings menus.

Other:

  • Disabled Upland connect button if not authenticated with Epic Games Account.
  • Added a 10 minutes timer to kick afk players.
  • Added a local server ban feature.

