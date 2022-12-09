Patch notes for version 0.4.1.0

Gameplay:
- Fixed Upland kicking authenticated players.
- Fixed opening futsal arena with Beginner Mode active on last used settings.
- Fixed goal collision on park map.
- Fixed server stuttering when a player is connecting or disconnecting.
- Added spectator map bounds collision.
- Decreased weight multiplier from 3x to 2x, when performing a sliding tackle.
Graphics:
- Park map wall is now hidden when in front of the camera.
UI:
- Fixed Lobby Mode making some players not appear as spectators.
- Fixed server browser scroll.
- Fixed server filters.
- Fixed removing server password.
- Improvements to Match Settings and Server Settings menus.
Other:
- Disabled Upland connect button if not authenticated with Epic Games Account.
- Added a 10 minutes timer to kick afk players.
- Added a local server ban feature.
Changed files in this update