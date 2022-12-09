First Update: Version 1.01

- All Airplanes are now smaller and more proportional to ground targets.
- All Player Airplanes are proportionally faster.
- All Player Airplanes turn more quickly making it easier to loop around.
These updates are based on player feedback.
Have fun!
