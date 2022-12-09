 Skip to content

Great Pilots update for 9 December 2022

First Update: Version 1.01

  • All Airplanes are now smaller and more proportional to ground targets.
  • All Player Airplanes are proportionally faster.
  • All Player Airplanes turn more quickly making it easier to loop around.

These updates are based on player feedback.

Have fun!

