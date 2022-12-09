V0.51.2.0 on Nightly

Features:
Implemented the fishing battle.
- OBS: In this specific patch, all fish have the same AI temporarily.
- Each fish can have it's own AI
- Each fish can have up to 7 lives counting the initial.
- Each second, if the fish is touching the bar, it takes damage, othewise you take damage.
- Controls:
-
- A, D: Moves the fishing bar to the left or right, the bar slides and bounces on the walls. Keep the fish inside!
-
- S: Stops the bar.
-
- W: Strong Pull - Big risk vs reward move that strongly damages the fish and cancel some fish attacks.
-
- Missing the Strong Pull greatly damages you. If done while still your bar will shrink, if done while moving you accelerate.
There are now 24 different fish species
Bugfixes:
Fixed a crash related to the black pepper when cooking with it.
Changed depots in nightly branch