Edengrall update for 9 December 2022

V0.51.2.0 on Nightly

Features:
Implemented the fishing battle.

  • OBS: In this specific patch, all fish have the same AI temporarily.
  • Each fish can have it's own AI
  • Each fish can have up to 7 lives counting the initial.
  • Each second, if the fish is touching the bar, it takes damage, othewise you take damage.
  • Controls:
    • A, D: Moves the fishing bar to the left or right, the bar slides and bounces on the walls. Keep the fish inside!
    • S: Stops the bar.
    • W: Strong Pull - Big risk vs reward move that strongly damages the fish and cancel some fish attacks.
    • Missing the Strong Pull greatly damages you. If done while still your bar will shrink, if done while moving you accelerate.
      There are now 24 different fish species

Bugfixes:
Fixed a crash related to the black pepper when cooking with it.

