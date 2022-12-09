 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Storms II update for 9 December 2022

Patch 2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10116421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Graphics:

  • Greatly improved environment graphics
  • Greatly improved tree graphics
  • Added shadows below trees
  • Greatly improved wall graphics
  • Greatly improved CoT graphics
  • Gems now look awesome!
  • Touched up the Waypoint screen graphics
  • Updated the skill description labels in the skill tree.

Features:

  • Potions Master now sells scrolls of identification
  • Improved the game's performance slightly

Balancing:

  • Lowered the price of Mercenaries from 10,000 gold to 4,500 gold.
  • Increased enemy difficulty
  • Lowered all spell damage
  • Lowered the poss
  • Lowered the price of waypoints from 20,000 gold to 4,000 gold.
  • Increased base Mana regeneration by 300%.
  • Scholar no longer identifies items
  • Lowered Mana costs for some Warrior skills
  • Increased the damage of the skill Ice
  • As you level up the skill Ice, the freeze-time increases
  • The skill Snow now increases the duration of freezing
  • Lowered the number of items normal enemies drop
  • Lowered the gold you get from selling items

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug when you put on an item with a "+ all skills" attribute, you were given access to all of the passive skills in the game.
  • Fixed a bug where certain gear would grant the skill "Xetrov".
  • Fixed issues with audio
  • The small label at the top of the screen would be incorrect or display at inappropriate times.
  • Fixed the text when hovering over portal stones
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the combining of runes in the gem forge
  • Removed the health bars from fortress walls
  • More bugs I can't recall right now

Changed files in this update

Storms II Content Depot 1731471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link