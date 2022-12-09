Graphics:
- Greatly improved environment graphics
- Greatly improved tree graphics
- Added shadows below trees
- Greatly improved wall graphics
- Greatly improved CoT graphics
- Gems now look awesome!
- Touched up the Waypoint screen graphics
- Updated the skill description labels in the skill tree.
Features:
- Potions Master now sells scrolls of identification
- Improved the game's performance slightly
Balancing:
- Lowered the price of Mercenaries from 10,000 gold to 4,500 gold.
- Increased enemy difficulty
- Lowered all spell damage
- Lowered the poss
- Lowered the price of waypoints from 20,000 gold to 4,000 gold.
- Increased base Mana regeneration by 300%.
- Scholar no longer identifies items
- Lowered Mana costs for some Warrior skills
- Increased the damage of the skill Ice
- As you level up the skill Ice, the freeze-time increases
- The skill Snow now increases the duration of freezing
- Lowered the number of items normal enemies drop
- Lowered the gold you get from selling items
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug when you put on an item with a "+ all skills" attribute, you were given access to all of the passive skills in the game.
- Fixed a bug where certain gear would grant the skill "Xetrov".
- Fixed issues with audio
- The small label at the top of the screen would be incorrect or display at inappropriate times.
- Fixed the text when hovering over portal stones
- Fixed a bug that allowed the combining of runes in the gem forge
- Removed the health bars from fortress walls
- More bugs I can't recall right now
Changed files in this update