- Improvements in AI dispatcher behaviour
- AI dispatcher should now correctly recover from misconfigured devices after player leaves
- Added translations for computer-based dispatcher interface
- User interface tweaks
- Fixed bug that caused train to be spawned inside another one
- Fixed bug that caused rain effect to disappear from front window
- AI driver should now enable radio, avoiding immediate penalty points
- Tweaks of vehicle sound mixer
- Adding more level-of-detail models for building windows
- Track sleepers should now display correctly on AMD graphics cards
- Scenery improvements
- Stability fixes
SimRail - The Railway Simulator Playtest update for 9 December 2022
Playtest update 9.12.2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
