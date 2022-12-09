 Skip to content

SimRail - The Railway Simulator Playtest update for 9 December 2022

Playtest update 9.12.2022

Playtest update 9.12.2022

  • Improvements in AI dispatcher behaviour
  • AI dispatcher should now correctly recover from misconfigured devices after player leaves
  • Added translations for computer-based dispatcher interface
  • User interface tweaks
  • Fixed bug that caused train to be spawned inside another one
  • Fixed bug that caused rain effect to disappear from front window
  • AI driver should now enable radio, avoiding immediate penalty points
  • Tweaks of vehicle sound mixer
  • Adding more level-of-detail models for building windows
  • Track sleepers should now display correctly on AMD graphics cards
  • Scenery improvements
  • Stability fixes

