Farming Season is here!

- Grow crops, harvest them, cook vegetables into soup, and gain a special new currency to spend in the new town: Farming Guild Tokens!
- NPCs are added to the world, they request soup, which can be made from growing crops and harvesting them. This system will be expanded upon in the next update to include mining related quests!
- Three new vehicles!
- New town: Grangefield - filled with lots of stores!
- Lots of optimisations / fixes.
- Gem Compressor rework.
- Lots more!!
Full patch notes:
2.1 Farming Season Update
9 December 2022
--- New Features
- MAJOR FARMING UPDATE
- A new town has been established filled with new stores.
- NPCs now inhabit the world of Hydroneer. They'll occasionally give out tasks for soup in return for Farming Guild Tokens.
- Grocer stores are located next to jewellers. Sell your vegetables and fish to them!
- Farming mechanics. Grow your own vegetables to turn into soup for villagers or sell at the grocer. Start by purchasing some seedbags and purchase more by completing tasks.
- Cooking mechanics. Cook vegetables into different combinations of soup!
- Lots of new items related to cooking and farming to purchase.
- New store type: Purchase items exclusively with Farming Guild Tokens! (Currency acquired by completing tasks, NOT MICROTRANSACTIONS!!)
- New buildset: Greenhouse. Purchased with Farming Guild Tokens, these new glassy pieces make fantastic greenhouses.
- Hydro Quad! A small quick vehicle with limited storage space has been added to the vehicle store.
- Hydro Roller. The perfect vehicle for levelling ground quickly. Available now in the vehicle store.
- Hydro Cropper - Farming utility vehicle used to harvest and replant crops.
- BEEP BEEP. Vehicles now have horns!
- Vehicles now have their tooltips shown while they're being driven.
- Tutorial board in Ember Cradle store to explain how purchasing items works.
- Fish Bucket which exclusively stores fish.
- New languages: Norwegian, Swedish, Danish.
--- Fixes
- Major vehicle optimisation.
- Logic Lamp no longer displays the incorrect store price.
- Removed harvester issue which causes durability to drop to -0 instead of 0, breaking some logic repair circuits.
- Greatly decreased the chance that tiny specs of dirt will appear when digging.
- Rotating an item while precision placing now has the ability for reverse directional rotation by holding Ctrl.
- Placing an item no longer sometimes makes the item blue/red after its been placed down.
- Updated old tool-tip for spanner, mentioned items that are no longer in the game.
--- Changes
- Major Gem Compressor rework. The item now compresses gems as they enter the machine if its turned on.
- Various new sound effects.
- Retextured lots of buildings throughout the game.
- Construction Hammer no longer plays animation if it cannot be used.
- Smelter and Logic Smelter no longer accepts resources that are different to the current smelted resource.
- Completely reworked the cave with visual improvements.
- Raised the brightness at night time/in shadows.
- Tools that can split items (pickaxe/saw/cooking knife) now have item badges in the description box as well as the ability to split more items.
- Creative Wand can now destroy vehicles.
- Increased dirt chunk max scale size.
- Temporarily removed Conveyor Shredder hooks from stores as they do not currently have any use. Will be added back in for 2.2!
