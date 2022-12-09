- We added the crafting system. Use the things you craft to succeed even in the hardest skillchecks!
- New Quests for you. Find out where the moonshine booze in Wolpertshofen comes from!
- Meet the mysterious new characters that live in the woods surrounding the village
- Who is Herr Logemann and will we ever see his face? Do we want to see his face? Find out in this new update!
A Bavarian Tale - Totgeschwiegen update for 9 December 2022
Big Update: Crafting System, New Quests, New Characters
