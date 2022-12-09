 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Bavarian Tale - Totgeschwiegen update for 9 December 2022

Big Update: Crafting System, New Quests, New Characters

Share · View all patches · Build 10116197 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We added the crafting system. Use the things you craft to succeed even in the hardest skillchecks!
  • New Quests for you. Find out where the moonshine booze in Wolpertshofen comes from!
  • Meet the mysterious new characters that live in the woods surrounding the village
  • Who is Herr Logemann and will we ever see his face? Do we want to see his face? Find out in this new update!

Changed files in this update

Totgeschwiegen - Kapitel I Content Depot 1694561
  • Loading history…
Depot 1694562
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link