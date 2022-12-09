 Skip to content

The Seekers: Survival update for 9 December 2022

Small Update #4

Build 10116176

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Overall improvements to UI interactions
  • Fixed Workbench close menu bug
  • Reduced loot containers respawn delay
  • Fixed Spiked Fence trap recipe icon and description
  • Added Waypoint to Bed and Crash Site

