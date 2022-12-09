- Overall improvements to UI interactions
- Fixed Workbench close menu bug
- Reduced loot containers respawn delay
- Fixed Spiked Fence trap recipe icon and description
- Added Waypoint to Bed and Crash Site
The Seekers: Survival update for 9 December 2022
Small Update #4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
