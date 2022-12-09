 Skip to content

Terraformers update for 9 December 2022

Small patch v0.9.47

Share · View all patches · Build 10116055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.9.47

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed the marsyclopedia scroll
  • Fixed a bug where the settings were not saving properly
  • Fixed that revert sent you back to the planet
  • Fixed the “reverse engineering” tech
  • Fixed the procedural skill issue with the “error building”. Unfortunately this will only work on new games and won’t fix ongoing saves.
  • Fixed the “nobr” appearing on the trade panel when the trade routes are in the negative
  • Added a toggle to let players scale the UI into the “unsafe” zone where elements will overlap a bit. This is for very small screens, like a steam deck, where more scaling can help readability.
  • Fixed a bug with the Expansion scenario where the number of cities to win was not accounted correctly.
  • Fixed a bug where technologies were stopped being proposed in the technology scenario (3 of them were missing).
  • Slightly increased the amount of docks and shipwrights proposed
  • Fixed some tooltip typos
  • Fixed the scaling of tooltips in the main menu

