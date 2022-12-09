Small patch v0.9.47

V0.9.47
Bug fixes:
- Fixed the marsyclopedia scroll
- Fixed a bug where the settings were not saving properly
- Fixed that revert sent you back to the planet
- Fixed the “reverse engineering” tech
- Fixed the procedural skill issue with the “error building”. Unfortunately this will only work on new games and won’t fix ongoing saves.
- Fixed the “nobr” appearing on the trade panel when the trade routes are in the negative
- Added a toggle to let players scale the UI into the “unsafe” zone where elements will overlap a bit. This is for very small screens, like a steam deck, where more scaling can help readability.
- Fixed a bug with the Expansion scenario where the number of cities to win was not accounted correctly.
- Fixed a bug where technologies were stopped being proposed in the technology scenario (3 of them were missing).
- Slightly increased the amount of docks and shipwrights proposed
- Fixed some tooltip typos
- Fixed the scaling of tooltips in the main menu
