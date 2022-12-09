 Skip to content

RaceLeague update for 9 December 2022

Update V0.2.9.1.3

Build 10115982

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:
-Fixed 1st person camera flicker (disabled virtual mirror for now, 3rd party library + mirror causing the flickering)
-Fixed saving causing muddy thumbnails
-Minor performance improvements
-Reduced crashing in track builder
-Various fixes & improvements

