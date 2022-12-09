Changelog:
-Fixed 1st person camera flicker (disabled virtual mirror for now, 3rd party library + mirror causing the flickering)
-Fixed saving causing muddy thumbnails
-Minor performance improvements
-Reduced crashing in track builder
-Various fixes & improvements
RaceLeague update for 9 December 2022
Update V0.2.9.1.3
Changelog:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update