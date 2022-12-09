 Skip to content

Link The Cubes update for 9 December 2022

Update 1.22.12.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Updated sound effects, timings, and fixed some audio issues
  • Teleporters now stay active across play sessions
  • Game now continues at last completed level when continuing playing
  • smaller visual tweaks ( hub exit light, timing level completion seqeunce, cube symbols next to hub area gates )
  • Added 4 new Achievements ( if condition met, achievement granted on level completion )
  • End of game revised and credits added

Fixes

  • Fixed teleporter activation effect color in builds $7oo
  • Fixed a secret achievement to work as intended $7s7
  • Fixed minor issues in localization tables of achievements $7sg

