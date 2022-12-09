Update 1.22.12.0

- Updated sound effects, timings, and fixed some audio issues
- Teleporters now stay active across play sessions
- Game now continues at last completed level when continuing playing
- smaller visual tweaks ( hub exit light, timing level completion seqeunce, cube symbols next to hub area gates )
- Added 4 new Achievements ( if condition met, achievement granted on level completion )
- End of game revised and credits added
Fixes
- Fixed teleporter activation effect color in builds $7oo
- Fixed a secret achievement to work as intended $7s7
- Fixed minor issues in localization tables of achievements $7sg
Changed files in this update