Update! [0.09] Dirt, Gearboxes & Bulking material

READ THIS!

It is now possible to choose between Dynamic dirt and Bulking for each machine type in SETTINGS

this way you can config it to fit your needs!

The big dirt update is here but there are still alot of tweaking and balancing needed!

Option to Bulk dirt (static dirt w/ fillplanes)

Settings to choose what machine type can bulk

Dynamic dirt reduced in size to improve feel (still high CPU usage)

Cutting material is now alot more accurate to the bucket

Vehicle Gearbox and handeling improved

Wheel collisions improved so they dont "stick out"

Engine RPM tweaks

Carry/Cut for dozer is removed untill further notice

*Other small issues

Now the focus is to continue to improve the dirt and varius general requests/bug fixes!

Best regards

Christian