Update! [0.09] Dirt, Gearboxes & Bulking material
READ THIS!
It is now possible to choose between Dynamic dirt and Bulking for each machine type in SETTINGS
this way you can config it to fit your needs!
The big dirt update is here but there are still alot of tweaking and balancing needed!
Option to Bulk dirt (static dirt w/ fillplanes)
Settings to choose what machine type can bulk
Dynamic dirt reduced in size to improve feel (still high CPU usage)
Cutting material is now alot more accurate to the bucket
Vehicle Gearbox and handeling improved
Wheel collisions improved so they dont "stick out"
Engine RPM tweaks
Carry/Cut for dozer is removed untill further notice
*Other small issues
Now the focus is to continue to improve the dirt and varius general requests/bug fixes!
Best regards
Christian
Changed files in this update