12-09 UPDATE

Hi, gentlemen, this update contains:
- Fixed the problem that the game progress was stuck. Previously, this bug would cause the game progress to be stuck until the master sister and the teacher could not continue to advance
- If the player crashes after entering the game, it is because the steam user name has a special symbol problem, you need to temporarily modify the steam Username to enter the game
other instructions:
- The use of drugs is an evil strategy, which will miss some character plots
- The Save Game options is in the desktop pet interface. In order to prevent the dead file problem caused by insufficient training time, it is recommended that players save the game progress at any time
Changed files in this update