Weekend #4 Changelog

Current Map Pool
Changes
- Added player stats (e.g. setbacks displayed on the scoreboard)
- Added ability to select weapons with number keys (1-5)
- Players will now have a blue (friends) or red (enemies) outline in team modes
- Improvements to scoreboard UI
- Jumping and crouching will now cancel sprint (if sprint input is not held down)
- Tweaked ledge climbing to be less strict
- Fixed bouncing on smokes
- FIxed "friendly fire" disclaimer not showing
- Fixed an issue where the team scoreboard would show duplicate entries
Changed files in this update