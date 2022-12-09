 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Setback Playtest update for 9 December 2022

Weekend #4 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 10115324 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Current Map Pool

Changes
  • Added player stats (e.g. setbacks displayed on the scoreboard)
  • Added ability to select weapons with number keys (1-5)
  • Players will now have a blue (friends) or red (enemies) outline in team modes
  • Improvements to scoreboard UI
  • Jumping and crouching will now cancel sprint (if sprint input is not held down)
  • Tweaked ledge climbing to be less strict
  • Fixed bouncing on smokes
  • FIxed "friendly fire" disclaimer not showing
  • Fixed an issue where the team scoreboard would show duplicate entries

Changed files in this update

Setback (Alpha) Playtest Content Depot 1614931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link