Patch notes for Beta 1.3.18

Changes
- Added button to apply market analysis results to product market targeting
- Design tasks with mandatory lead designer will now wait for them if they are too far behind on progress in iteration 1
- Some columns can now be searched using an input field
- Rebalanced friendship effect on mood from losing team members
- It now takes twice as long to go from friends to best friends
Fixes
- Fixed game breaking in some cases when toggling watch trait in character creation menu
- Fixed name being randomized in character creation menu when loading saved character
Changed files in this update