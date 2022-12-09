 Skip to content

Software Inc. update for 9 December 2022

Patch notes for Beta 1.3.18

Changes

  • Added button to apply market analysis results to product market targeting
  • Design tasks with mandatory lead designer will now wait for them if they are too far behind on progress in iteration 1
  • Some columns can now be searched using an input field
  • Rebalanced friendship effect on mood from losing team members
  • It now takes twice as long to go from friends to best friends

Fixes

  • Fixed game breaking in some cases when toggling watch trait in character creation menu
  • Fixed name being randomized in character creation menu when loading saved character

